Driver arrested for DUI after crash at Clay County gas station, troopers say

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - One person was hospitalized and a driver was arrested after a crash at a gas station Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at a BP gas station at 201 Park Ave. in Clay County.

Troopers said a silver Honda Civic was heading south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 17.

The Civic made a left turn from U.S. 17 into the gas station parking lot, causing a head-on collision with a black Ford Mustang parked at a gas pump facing west, troopers said.

The Mustang was only occupied by a person in the passenger seat. Troopers said the passenger was taken to the Orange Park Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the Civic was placed under arrest for DUI and numerous other traffic violations.

