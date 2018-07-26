Video: Driver attacks man with box cutter in road rage incident

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Dramatic video from New York shows a road rage incident playing out in broad daylight.

The victim had just started driving for Uber and says he fought back because he thought the attacker was going to steal his car.

The victim, who didn't want to show his face or give his name, says he was driving around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon when a reckless driver tried to cut in front of him and when they got stopped at a red light.

"He got out of his car started blaming me and taking swings at me so I defended myself and he went back to his car got a knife started swinging it at me, and I was trying to not get cut," the man said.

After a few minutes, the suspect steals the victim's keys and then takes off in his own car, pinning the victim between two vehicles and sending his shoes flying into the air.

"I mean I didn't know he was going to hit the gas. I knew it was a dangerous thing to hang onto a car but I was obviously trying to not get the car taken."

Police say it's a miracle the victim wasn't more seriously hurt.

Now they're looking for the driver of the white Hyundai with Florida license plates.

The victim says he hopes police find the man before he does.

"I hope I don't see him because I'm still really mad. My neck could be cut open or I could be squished underneath a car."

Despite his best attempts, the victim says the suspect did get away with his keys.

His car was towed and he's still waiting to get it back.

