Driver charged with endangering child on Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - State troopers who found a Honda Pilot in a ditch off Interstate 10 in Columbia County at 3:30 p.m. Christmas were told by witnesses that the SUV had left the highway several times before getting stuck near the U.S. 441 exit.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, Benjamin Broughton, 29, of Yulee, had an open container of alcohol and his 4-year-old son in the car. Neither father nor son was injured in the incident.

Yulee was arrested and charged with DUI, an open container violation, an act that could injure a child and failing to maintain a single lane.

Troopers said the boy stayed with a Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputy until his mother came to take custody.

