Driver killed in head-on crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - Florida State Troopers said two vehicles driving on different sides of the road on County Road 133 Saturday evening collided, killing one of the drivers.

Paul Harris, 33, was driving north on County Road 133 at the same time that Joseph Gibson, 21, was driving south, according to troopers. They said that the two vehicles collided head-on.

While Gibson was evaluated at the scene and did not have to go to the hospital, Harris was taken to UF Health in Gainesville where he was later pronounced dead.

