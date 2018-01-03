Driver rescued after crashing into Mandarin pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A person is in the hospital after crashing into a pond in Mandarin. It happened just around 3 a.m. Wednesday on Greenland Road.

Police say the driver lost control of the car and crashed into the pond.

Police say the road wasn't icy, although it was wet. There is a curve near where the car crashed. It took 15 minutes to pull the person out of the pond.

Police haven't identified the person involved in the crash, only saying that person suffered life-threatening injuries.

