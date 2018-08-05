Drivers in Nocatee have to dodge dead boar in road

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. - Drivers in the Nocatee area got quite a surprise today when they came across a dead boar in the roadway.

Many people in the area notified News4Jax that the huge boar was on the road. It was so big that many said it had to have put a major dent in whatever vehicle hit it.

Nocatee is one of the fastest-growing communities in Northeast Florida, with more and more businesses and homes being added to the large community, which includes its own dog park, water park, basketball courts, tennis courts and restaurants, among a growing number of subdivisions.

Nocatee still has some wooded areas, but the rapid growth has left less space for animals like wild boars to live in their natural habitat.

