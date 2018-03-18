News

Drivers tries to pass Homer Simpson license off as real to cops

By Tracy Armbruster - Producer

MILTON KEYNES, England - An unidentified British driver tried passing off a fake license to police during a traffic stop last Sunday night. But, this wasn't the typical bogus ID. It had a picture of Homer Simpson, the father character in the popular American animated sitcom 'The Simpsons.'

In addition to the fake license, officers also discovered that the man was driving without insurance. His car was seized and the man was arrested.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.