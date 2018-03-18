Drivers tries to pass Homer Simpson license off as real to cops

MILTON KEYNES, England - An unidentified British driver tried passing off a fake license to police during a traffic stop last Sunday night. But, this wasn't the typical bogus ID. It had a picture of Homer Simpson, the father character in the popular American animated sitcom 'The Simpsons.'

In addition to the fake license, officers also discovered that the man was driving without insurance. His car was seized and the man was arrested.

Earlier this week, @tvprp's PC Phillips stopped a car in Milton Keynes.



When she tried to identify the driver's ID, she found the below...



The driver's car was seized and he was reported for driving with no insurance and driving without a proper licence.



D'oh! ‍🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/1IFWvJzyvH — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) March 15, 2018

