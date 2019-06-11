Drug trafficker arrested in Union County traffic stop

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. - A Lake Butler man arrested Saturday when Union City Sheriff's Office deputies found a large quantity drug in his car during a traffic stop.

James "Seaphus" Seay, 44, was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, three counts of possession of illegal drugs without a prescription, one count of trafficking in methamphetamines and one count of possession of narcotic equipment.

After investigators stopped Seay's vehicle near S.W. 89th Street, he admitted to the nearly 18 grams of methamphetamines found in his possession was for sales and personal use. Seay was taken to the Union County jail and held without bond.

Investigators said they had identified Seay as a primary target of a lengthy complex investigation of trafficking in methamphetamine and prescription pills throughout Union County.

"Thank you to the community that continually reports confidential illegal drugs and crime tips to our agency," Sheriff Brad Whitehead said. "This should send another strong message that illegal drug use will not be tolerated in Union County."

More charges are pending in this investigation.

