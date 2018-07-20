Drugs, $45K in cash seized in Clay County bust

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators seized tens of thousands of dollars in a recent drug bust in Clay County.

The Sheriff's Office posted a photo on social media of the cash stash, saying that a joint investigation had led to the bust, which resulted in felony drug charges and an arrest.

Deputies said a traffic stop led to a warrant to search a home, where $45,000 in cash, more than 10 ounces of cocaine and other drugs were seized.

The post said the investigation included the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the State Attorney's Office, the 4th Judicial Circuit of Florida and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.