Drugs, gun found, 2 arrested after Middleburg traffic stop

A Keystone Heights couple is in jail after Clay County deputies said they were arrested with an array of narcotics in their car.

According to the arrest report, an undercover deputy on assignment at the Inn Town Suite motel noticed Trisha Ann Jewell, 28, and Zachary Adam Harwell, 33, leaving the motel carrying bags to their car.

Moments after the two pulled out of the motel parking lot onto Blanding Boulevard just south of Middleburg, the deputy pulled them over on a seat belt violation.

Suspecting the couple had narcotics in the vehicle, the deputy had a K-9 officer come to the scene. According to the report, the dog alerted on a scent. The report said multiple illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found during a search.

According to the narcotics deputy, the illegal drugs include:

Cocaine – 4 grams

Heroin/fentanyl mix – 2 grams

Dilaudid – 16 pills

Ecstasy pills – 3 pills

Methamphetamines – more than 200 grams

Ingredients to make meth

The deputy noted that five digital scales were also located in the car, along with other types of drug paraphernalia.

In addition to multiple drug charges, Harwell also faces an illegal weapons charge after the deputy reported finding a handgun in the car.

Harwell’s bond was set at more $775,000, while Jewell’s bond was set at $700,000..

