Drugs, guns and money seized by Jacksonville police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office seized illegal drugs, guns and more than $13,000 in cash.

In Jacksonville's Zone 3, which covers parts of the Mandarin and the Southside, JSO's Narcotics Team 4 was serving a search warrant.

During the search, they found $13,173 in cash, a handgun, rifle, crack cocaine and nearly eight pounds of marijuana.

#KnockKnock! This time in ZONE 3. Narcotics Team 4 is at it again. Search warrant served.



-$13,173 seized

-Handgun

-Rifle

-Crack cocaine

-7.6 pounds of Marijuana

-3 felony arrests



Bye 🖐🏼 pic.twitter.com/kYTekOjDpm — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 12, 2018

Police arrested three people on felony charges.

