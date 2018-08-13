News

Drugs, guns and money seized by Jacksonville police

By Ronnie Rodgers - Associate Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office seized illegal drugs, guns and more than $13,000 in cash.

In Jacksonville's Zone 3, which covers parts of the Mandarin and the Southside, JSO's Narcotics Team 4 was serving a search warrant. 

During the search, they found $13,173 in cash, a handgun, rifle, crack cocaine and nearly eight pounds of marijuana.

Police arrested three people on felony charges. 

 

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.