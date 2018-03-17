DUI patrols increased in Jacksonville for St. Patrick's Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Law enforcement officers across Northeast Florida are cracking down on drunk drivers who celebrate too much and drive this St. Patrick's Day.

It's an annual event designed to encourage drivers not to drink and get behind the wheel.

Multiple law enforcement agencies will have officers stationed around the city. Officials are not announcing exactly where they will be located.

Many people wearing green and celebrating the holiday don't mind the crackdown.

"I think it's a necessary tool," said Rick Smith at the Jacksonville Landing.

Thomas Shortlidge said he didn't drive to the Landing and doesn't expect that anyone drinking would do so.

"Definitely don't drink and drive. It's not worth it at all. You can take a $10, $30 or $100-Uber, or you can pay $10,000 for injuring somebody in a DUI," Shortlidge said.

The National Highway Safety Administration reports more than 10,000 people die in drunk driving crashes every year.

"I have little ones, and I don't feel comfortable drinking and driving with them. I don't feel comfortable drinking and driving at all," Smith said.

