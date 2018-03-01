Duo police believe robbed as many as 4 banks arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A duo who police call "serial armed bank robbery suspects" were arrested Wednesday after a sharp-eyed officer recognized a suspected getaway car from previous heists.

Connor Davis Preston and Lindsey Marie Leonard were stopped when a Jacksonville sheriff's officer spotted a car that matched the description of one used as the getaway vehicle in an armed bank robbery days earlier.

A bank robbery had occurred before the traffic stop at the Fifth Third Bank at 11420 Beach Blvd. Leonard, who was riding in the car, was in possession of a large amount of money, according to police. When confronted about the money, police said she confessed to being at the scene of the robbery when Preston committed it.

Both individuals were booked and charged with armed bank robberies of the Fifth Third Bank on Wednesday and of the Regions Bank at 4297 Roosevelt Blvd. on Feb. 9. Police said that more charges are forthcoming on two additional recent armed bank robberies in Jacksonville.

