Woman pleads guilty, man fights charges in Jacksonville bank robberies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A duo who police call "serial armed bank robbery suspects" have taken different approaches to being charged in multiple robberies.

Lindsey Marie Leonard, 26, pleaded guilty in July and is awaiting sentencing.

But Connor Preston, 29, is not only fighting the charges, he's representing himself.

The couple was arrested in March after a sharp-eyed officer recognized a suspected getaway car from previous heists, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

According to an arrest report, an officer was parked on I-95 south of a Main Street Bridge when a green Honda that had been noted in several bank robberies went past him. He followed it as it went west on I-10 and pulled alongside it at one point, noting the driver matched the description of the man who police said had just robbed a Fifth Third Bank.

The officer conducted a traffic stop on Forbes Street in Riverside. The arrest report said Preston and Leonard still had more than $1,000 in the car from the Fifth Third Bank robbery.

Leonard confessed, implicated Preston, and then demanded a lawyer, according to the arrest report.

Both were arrested on two counts of armed robbery in the holdups of Fifth Third Bank on Beach Boulevard Feb. 28 and a Westside Regions Bank on Feb. 9.

Hours later, Preston was charged in two other robberies -- one at the TD Bank on San Juan Avenue on Jan. 31 and one at the Wells Fargo on Blanding Boulevard on Feb. 15.

