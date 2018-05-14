Duval County School Board names 3 superintendent finalists

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Duval County School Board named its three finalists for superintendent during a special meeting Monday night.

The finalists are Dr. Michael Dunsmore, Diana Greene and Erick Pruitt.

Dunsmore is currently superintendent of Wayne County Public Schools in Goldsboro, North Carolina. He holds two master's degrees, one in special education and the other in counseling.

Greene currently works as superintendent of schools in Manatee County, located in Bradenton, Florida. She got her bachelor's degree in elementary education at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.

Pruitt serves as superintendent of the Houston (Texas) Independent School District. He previously served in the United States Marine Corps.

Next steps

The final round of interviews will begin Wednesday morning. One finalist is expected to be invited back on Wednesday, one on Thursday and one on Friday.

All of those interviews with the full school board are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

The board is expected announce its preferred candidate at 4 p.m. Friday.

An offer will be made on or before June 1, with a goal of having the new superintendent on the job on July 1.

