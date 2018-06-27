Duval County schools to face possible inquiry into test scores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Coalition of School Board Members group will be asking the state to investigate high state test scores in multiple school districts, including Duval County, WJCT-89.9FM News reports.

The request has not yet been made.

This year, 84 percent of Duval County students taking the civics end of course exam passed, an 18-point improvement from the past year, according to News4Jax's news partner WJCT. The state average is 71 percent.

“Several school districts made dramatic improvements in their passing rates on middle-school civics tests – a significant component in the state’s school grading formula,” the coalition wrote in an email. “A closer look at the DOE’s data shows those districts also saw dramatic declines in the number of students who took the tests.”

In 2017, 8,649 Duval students took the civics test. This school year, only 5,730 students took the test.

The coalitions said that fewer test takers likely contributed to higher scores.

Duval County Public Schools Chief Academic Officer Mason Davis told WJCT that there was no wrongdoing. He said that even with fewer students taking the test, the district complied with state statutes and school board policies.

Davis said that the change started with the district’s yearly review of the student progression plan and master scheduling guidelines.

“Through those reviews, multiple data points are reviewed and changes are made to better prepare students by adding prerequisites and course progression pathways,” he told WJCT.

Duval County schools saw similar results on the biology exam in the 2015-2016 year and on the algebra 1 and geometry exams during the 2016-2017 year.

“This (year’s) change is also consistent with algebra I, geometry, and biology in the year of those major percentage point increases,” Davis said. “Moving forward, there will be an increase in the number of students assessed each year.”

The coalition, which includes Duval County School Board member Scott Shine, wants the state to delay releasing middle school grades in certain counties until scores are investigated.

“A-F grades are designed to give parents clear, transparent measures of school performance,” Shine told WJCT. “If schools game the system, they are essentially lying to parents about the performance of their children's schools.”

The coalition will also ask the state to investigate scores from Polk and Manatee counties. Duval County’s new superintendent, Diana Greene, is coming from Manatee County.

The Florida Department of Education said Wednesday morning it has not received a request for investigation.

“The Florida Department of Education takes very seriously the importance of valid measure and assessment of Florida schools. School grades will be released as soon as they are ready. There is an existing process for residents to raise concerns for the department’s review," FDOE Press Secretary Audrey Walden wrote in an emailed statement to WJCT.

