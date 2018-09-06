EA hosts Jacksonville tribute stream for mass shooting victims, survivors

JACKSONVILLE - The video game company that sponsored a 'Madden' tournament at the Jacksonville Landing where a gunman opened fire, killing two rival gamers and hurting nearly a dozen others, is hosting a livestream event Thursday to raise money for a tribute fund for the victims and survivors.

The gunman took his own life afterward, police said.

Electronic Arts already gave $1 million to kick start a GoFundMe account, which has raised another $35,500 so far.

EA, which organized the video game tournament inside a game bar at Chicago Pizza, has already been threatened with lawsuits accusing the company of negligent security for the event. EA canceled several other qualifiers until its security protocols could be reviewed.

EA said the tribute funds raised will go to the families of the slain gamers -- Taylor Robertson and Elijah Clayton -- and "all those who were affected."

EA is also hosting a livestream event from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday "to bring the gaming community together."

EA said the livestream will include:

Tributes to and remembrances of Elijah Clayton and Taylor Robertson

Spotlight on community fundraising efforts

Interviews with gamers impacted and conversation about Jacksonville

Live look-in at community game streams in support of Jacksonville Tribute

"The livestream is meant to be a place where we can remember Elijah Clayton and Taylor Robertson, lend support to the victims of the horrific and senseless act that has shaken us all, and share in the healing power of play with the entire gaming community," EA said in a news release.

The stream will be hosted by Scott Cole, Rico Williams, Adrienne Lawrence, and Dave Grunfeld.

It will be streaming on the following platforms:

Twitch – https://www.twitch.tv/eamaddennfl

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B96vwpU8Nk4

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/EASPORTSMADDENNFL

Twitter – https://twitter.com/eamaddennfl

Mixer – https://mixer.com/madden

ESPN3 – http://www.espn.com/watch/ (must be accessed through cable provider authentication)

EA says 100 percent of funds collected in the GoFundMe account will go directly to the victims and their families and will be overseen by the National Compassion Fund, at nonprofit that has performed the same service for other communities affected by similar tragedies.

A vigil was held Wednesday night at the Jacksonville Landing to pray for the victims and survivors, hours after News4Jax investigators learned that the fire marshal had shut down the game bar inside the restaurant because it was not permitted properly.

