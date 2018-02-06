Eagles Fan Gets ‘Philly Special' Trick Play Tattooed On His Arm

PHILADELPHIA - Some fans wear their team devotion on their sleeve... and then there's Dan Morgan, who has his devotion to the Philadelphia Eagles on his forearm.

"It was the greatest play that I have ever seen in my entire life," Dan Morgan said. "It means a lot to me that Corey Clement was involved in it, because he's from Glassboro. I went to college in Glassboro so I love Corey Clement."

Morgan got a tattoo of the trick play that got the eagles a touchdown on Super Bowl Sunday.

The play in question was called on a fourth-and-goal against the New England Patriots.

Morgan was hoping the team would have played it conservatively and kicked a field goal, but needless to say he was happy with the end result.

He also called the eagles win a bucket list moment in his life.



