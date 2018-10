The Florida Highway Patrol is working an early morning where a semi truck jackknifed on I-10 eastbound at Cassat Ave.

Troopers responded around 5 Monday morning to the crash. The truck flipped over. The Jacksonville Fire and Recuse Department responded to the crash to clean a diesel leak.

JFRD says two lanes are blocked in each direction. When all lanes re-open this article will be updated.

