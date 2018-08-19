Crews battle flames at Gainesville apartment complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire early Sunday morning at the Brookwood Terrace Apartments in Gainesville.

Gainesville Fire Rescue units were dispatched about 12:50 a.m. to Northwest 23rd Boulevard to flames and smoke inside a unit on the first floor.

While the first arriving units were extinguishing the fire, personnel from other units searched the apartment involved in the fire as well as the apartments on either side of that apartment.

According to Gainesville Fire Rescue, it appears there was no one home at the time of the fire.

At last check, the apartment's property manager was attempting to contact the resident.

Responding fire units were on the scene within four minutes of receiving the call, and the fire was out within five minutes of arrival. No firefighters were injured.

