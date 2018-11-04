Early morning Gainesville apartment fire displaces families

GAINESVILLE,Fla., - An early morning apartment fire in Gainesville has displaced families, according to the Gainesville Fire Rescue.

At 4:14 a.m. firefighters were called to the Windsor Court Apartments on Southwest 20th Avenue. When they arrived on scene Gainesville police say they saw flames coming from an apartment. But all eight units were evacuated and searched as a precaution, according to JFR. Everyone was able to get out safely and no one was hurt, firefighters said.

Incident Alert: multiple crews responding to report a structure fire at Windsor Court 3600 SW. 20Ave. pic.twitter.com/Kib7sV1ZTG — Gainesville Fire (@GFR1882) November 4, 2018

Investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire. But the entire building's electrical power was removed to prevent re-ignition from damaged wiring in the attic, according to GFR. The Red Cross has been called to help the displaced families.

