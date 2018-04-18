Earth Day events across First Coast provide opportunities to volunteer, celebrate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Earth Day is on Sunday April 22, however, many local celebrations, volunteer opportunities and activities for the holiday that supports environmental protection and awareness will be held Friday and Saturday as well.

News4Jax has complied a list of local events you and your family can participate this weekend.

28th Annual Earth Day Celebration

Location: Jacksonville Landing, 2 Independent Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Time & Date: Saturday April 21 | 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Costs: Free

More Details

Earth Day Farm Celebration

Location: 8220 Moncrief Road West, Jacksonville, FL 32219

Time & Date: Sunday April 22 | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Costs: Free; $7 (optional lunch)

More Details

The Amazing Jax Beach Earth Day Scavenger Hunt

Location: Green Room Brewing, LLC, 228 3rd Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Time & Date: Sunday April 22 | 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Costs: $25 per person

More Details

Earth Day Downtown Cleanup

Location: Jacksonville Landing, 2 Independent Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Time & Date: Saturday April 21 | 8 a.m.

More Details

2nd Annual ImmpactJAX Earth Day Cleanup

Location: Bogey Creek Preserve | Cedar Point Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32226

Time & Date: Saturday April 21 | 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Registration Required

More Details

Neptune Beach Earth Day Cleanup

Location: 200 First Street, 200 1st St., Neptune Beach, Florida 32266

Time & Date: Saturday April 21 | 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Earth Day Celebration | Yoga in the Garden

Location: Gardening Center 510 Shetter Ave., Jacksonville Beach, Florida 32250

Time & Date: Saturday April 21 | 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

More Details

Take a Note for Earth Day

Location: Florida Museum of Natural History | 3215 Hull Road, Gainesville, FL 32611

Time & Date: Sunday April 22 | April 22 1 - 5 p.m.

More Details

Earth Day 2018 Celebration at Washington Oaks

Location: Washington Oaks Gardens | 6400 N. Oceanshore Blvd. in Palm Coast, FL 32137

Time & Date: Saturday April 21 | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Costs: $5 (per car donation)

More Details

Boat Tours - Putnam County Earth Day

Location: Dunns Creek State Park, 320 Sisco Road, Pomona Park, Florida 32181

Time & Date: Saturday April 21 | 10:00 a.m. - 10:40 a.m.

Costs: $10 (Sold Out)

More Details

RV/Camper/Equestrian Camping - Putnam County Earth Day Celebration

Location: Dunns Creek State Park, 320 Sisco Road, Pomona Park, Florida 32181

Time & Date: Friday April 20 12:00 p.m. - Saturday April 21 4 p.m.

Costs: $20

More Details

The GREAT St. Johns River Campout

Location: River Forest Group Site Campground, 45700 River Forest Blvd, Deland, FL 32720

Date: Friday April 20 - Sunday April 22

Costs: $5 (Members); $30 (Non-Members)

More Details

