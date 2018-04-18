Earth Day events across First Coast provide opportunities to volunteer, celebrate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Earth Day is on Sunday April 22, however, many local celebrations, volunteer opportunities and activities for the holiday that supports environmental protection and awareness will be held Friday and Saturday as well.
News4Jax has complied a list of local events you and your family can participate this weekend.
28th Annual Earth Day Celebration
Location: Jacksonville Landing, 2 Independent Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Time & Date: Saturday April 21 | 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Costs: Free
More Details
Earth Day Farm Celebration
Location: 8220 Moncrief Road West, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Time & Date: Sunday April 22 | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Costs: Free; $7 (optional lunch)
More Details
The Amazing Jax Beach Earth Day Scavenger Hunt
Location: Green Room Brewing, LLC, 228 3rd Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Time & Date: Sunday April 22 | 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Costs: $25 per person
More Details
Earth Day Downtown Cleanup
Location: Jacksonville Landing, 2 Independent Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Time & Date: Saturday April 21 | 8 a.m.
More Details
2nd Annual ImmpactJAX Earth Day Cleanup
Location: Bogey Creek Preserve | Cedar Point Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Time & Date: Saturday April 21 | 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Registration Required
More Details
Neptune Beach Earth Day Cleanup
Location: 200 First Street, 200 1st St., Neptune Beach, Florida 32266
Time & Date: Saturday April 21 | 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Earth Day Celebration | Yoga in the Garden
Location: Gardening Center 510 Shetter Ave., Jacksonville Beach, Florida 32250
Time & Date: Saturday April 21 | 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
More Details
Take a Note for Earth Day
Location: Florida Museum of Natural History | 3215 Hull Road, Gainesville, FL 32611
Time & Date: Sunday April 22 | April 22 1 - 5 p.m.
More Details
Earth Day 2018 Celebration at Washington Oaks
Location: Washington Oaks Gardens | 6400 N. Oceanshore Blvd. in Palm Coast, FL 32137
Time & Date: Saturday April 21 | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Costs: $5 (per car donation)
More Details
Boat Tours - Putnam County Earth Day
Location: Dunns Creek State Park, 320 Sisco Road, Pomona Park, Florida 32181
Time & Date: Saturday April 21 | 10:00 a.m. - 10:40 a.m.
Costs: $10 (Sold Out)
More Details
RV/Camper/Equestrian Camping - Putnam County Earth Day Celebration
Location: Dunns Creek State Park, 320 Sisco Road, Pomona Park, Florida 32181
Time & Date: Friday April 20 12:00 p.m. - Saturday April 21 4 p.m.
Costs: $20
More Details
The GREAT St. Johns River Campout
Location: River Forest Group Site Campground, 45700 River Forest Blvd, Deland, FL 32720
Date: Friday April 20 - Sunday April 22
Costs: $5 (Members); $30 (Non-Members)
More Details
