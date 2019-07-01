Economy Lot 3 now open to ease airport parking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville International Airport has seen an uptick when it comes to travelers parking their cars at the airport. So much so that it prompted airport officials to open Economy Lot 3 Monday.

Debbie Jones, PR Manager for JAX Aviation Authority said the lot will ease parking concerns at the airport.

“We’re really happy to offer this lot to sort of ease the parking crush we have experienced due to the double-digit growth we have experienced at the airport over the last 1 1/2 to two years,” Jones said. “Once the lot opens, there will be up to 1,000 parking spaces for our customers and it’s at a discounted rate of $5 per day.”

In total the airport has about 8,200 spots available according to Jones.

Economy lots 1 and 2 are $6 a day. The garages are a little more expensive, as the customer pays for convenience, Jones said.

“Currently the hourly garage is $20 per day, the daily garage is $17. The pricing is competitive based on how close you are to the terminal.” Jones explained. “As you can see, all of our lots are fenced, they are regularly patrolled by our officers. Customers should be assured the routing for the buses is going to be the same time, they should expect to have a bus here to pick them every 10-15 minutes. We reconfigured the routing for the buses and added additional staffing, so the wait time will be the same regardless of the economy lot you happen to choose."

Economy Lot 3 does not have a parking attendant. You must pay by card.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can press a button for help or call 904-41-2277.

