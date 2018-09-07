Edible cookie dough is the next big thing in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new bakery is set to open up in Jacksonville on Saturday that is serving up premium, small batch, ready to eat cookie dough.

Cookie Dough Bliss Jax will have its Grand Opening on September 8, from 12 p.m. - 10 p.m., at the Gate Parkway location.

The bakery says the cookie dough is safe to eat without baking!

The delicious treat comes in scoops, or it can be served in a freshly made waffle cone, as a pie, dough pops and even cookie dough ice cream sandwiches.

The website also says it has vegan and gluten free options.

"We have over 20 flavors and also offer vegan/gluten free options. Our wonderful selections and delicious products are sure to bring you back to your childhood and introduce your children to a treat they will enjoy for a lifetime."

7643 Gate Parkway, Suite 107

Jacksonville, Florida

(904) 907-6321

