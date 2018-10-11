Jim Piggott reflects on covering Hurricane Michael

While traveling down Highway 90 Thursday, News4Jax reporter Jim Piggott and photographer Jesse Hanson came across two wrecked vehicles.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - While Hurricane Michael will go down in the record books as one of the most devastating storms for the Florida Panhandle, I will remember it as the only storm I covered from start to finish from the interstate.

I was on Interstate 10, making my way to the Panhandle, just before it hit Wednesday. I was approaching Tallahassee as the eye was moving across the interstate.

While the storm was passing, I watched trees come down. News4Jax photographer Jesse Hanson hadn’t been through one of these before, and I have to say he did a skillful job driving our live van, darting around trees and holding it steady during those very, very high winds.

After the storm, I was stuck on I-10 overnight, along with others, because of the devastation on the roads. We had nowhere else to go.

I’ve covered a few hurricanes, most notably Andrew, Katrina, Matthew and Irma. But the devastation from this storm and the impact to the Panhandle will be something to never forget.

The power of these storms can’t be ignored.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.