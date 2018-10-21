Elderly motorcyclist killed in collision, according to FHP

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla., - An elderly motorcyclist was killed Saturday night after a truck pulled in front of him, says the Florida Highway Patrol.

John Moore, 66, was riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on U.S. 17 near Hoot Owl Road at 8:00 p.m. That is when Brian Plante, 50, turned his F-150 left, into the path of Moore causing him to hit the side of the truck, according to the crash report.

Moore's bike overturned and he was thrown from the motorcycle. Moore, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

Plante was not injured in the crash, and charges against him are pending.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.