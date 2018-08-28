Top Local Stories
Teen arrested in deadly shooting after Jacksonville football game
Jacksonville
Lawsuit to allege security negligence in Jacksonville Landing mass shooting
News
Polls open through 7 p.m. in Florida primary
Elections
Did 'Madden' tournament gunman have gaming addiction?
Health
Crime scene gives way to memorial as Jacksonville Landing set to reopen
Jacksonville
Getty Images
Sheriff: Gunman had 2 guns, extra ammo when he targeted gamers
News
Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images
EA cancels remaining Madden events after Landing shooting
News
Dozen high school football games being moved in wake of triple shooting
High School
Renewed call for Jacksonville leaders to address gun violence
Crime
Election Results
Primary returns: Florida governor, cabinet
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
News Headlines
Teen arrested in deadly shooting after Jacksonville football game
Lawsuit to allege security negligence in Jacksonville Landing mass shooting
Polls open through 7 p.m. in Florida primary
Did 'Madden' tournament gunman have gaming addiction?
Crime scene gives way to memorial as Jacksonville Landing set to reopen
Political Headlines
Judges could decide balance of power in NC
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Trump's farmer bailout begins with $4.7B payment
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Prosecutors will avoid Manafort's campaign work in 2nd trial
Twitter/@realDonaldTrump via CNN
Trump slams Google search as 'rigged'
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images
Graham says Trump-Sessions relationship is 'beyond repair'
Latest Videos
Getty Images
Tickets still available for Lynyrd Skynyrd show at 'The Bank'
Getty Images
Sheriff: Gunman had 2 guns, extra ammo when he targeted gamers
U.S. and World News
Did 'Madden' tournament gunman have gaming addiction?
Judges could decide balance of power in NC
Recall of heart drug valsartan continues to expand
Washington teacher strikes cancel first day of school