Florida primary returns: Florida state Senate, House races

The winner of will face Democrat Billee Bussard and Libertarian Joanna Tavares in the general election.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face incumbent Republican Sen. Keith Perry and NPA candidate Charles Goston in November.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Ronald Williams II and NPA candidates Merrillee Malwitz Jipson and Fred Martin in the general election.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Nathcelly Leroy Rohrbaugh in November.

FL House Dist. 12

This is no primary race in this district. Republican Rep. Clay Yarborough will race Democrat Timothy Yost in the November general election.

FL House Dist. 13

Democratic state Rep. Davis drew no opponent in either the primary or general election and is re-elected.

With no candidates outside the Democratic Party running in District 14, the winner of this primary will elected. Therefore, District 14 primary voters, regardless of party registration, will vote in this race.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Tracye Ann Polson in November.

FL House Dist. 16

This race does not appear on the August ballot because neither incumbent Rep. Rep. Jason Fischer nor Democrat Ken Organes are opposed in the primary.

FL House Dist. 17

This race will not appear on the August ballot because incumbent Rep. Cyndi Stevenson was unopposed in the Republican primary. She will face NPA candidate Jaime Perkins in the general election.