Top Local Stories
Making history: DeSantis, Gillum push for votes in election's final hours
Elections
Know before you go: Election Day in Florida
Elections
Navy veteran beaten to death during tenant's eviction, JSO says
Crime
Exclusive: Man sucker punched at Jags game wants to set record straight
News
5th grader finds loaded gun on way to Alachua County school
Gainesville
Clay County deputies debunk claims of tainted Halloween candy
Clay County
Police body cameras: Do they tell the whole story?
News
Getty Images
Jaguars-Steelers flexed out of prime time
Jaguars
New coyote sighting in Neptune Beach prompts renewed warnings
Animals
Election Results
Georgia governor, state leadership
All Georgia returns from 2018 general election
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
News Headlines
Making history: DeSantis, Gillum push for votes in election's final hours
Know before you go: Election Day in Florida
Navy veteran beaten to death during tenant's eviction, JSO says
Exclusive: Man sucker punched at Jags game wants to set record straight
5th grader finds loaded gun on way to Alachua County school