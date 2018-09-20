Ballots start to trickle in for November elections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The first ballots of Florida’s 2018 general election have been cast, according to the state Division of Elections.

A division webpage said Thursday morning that four Democrats and one Republican had returned vote-by-mail ballots and that more than 1.5 million vote-by-mail ballots had been requested.

Two of the Democratic voters who had already returned their ballots were from Monroe County, with the other two from Manatee and Leon counties. The Republican was from Lee County.

In the Aug. 28 primary elections, 1.28 million vote-by-mail ballots were cast from 2.4 million that were sent out.

Earlier this week, the division announced that Saturday is the deadline for county supervisors of election to send the first vote-by-mail ballots to uniformed service members who are absent overseas or stateside and to civilian voters who are overseas.

The initial window for supervisors to get the first ballots in the mail to other voters is from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9.

The last day a voter can request that supervisors send a vote-by-mail ballot is Oct. 31.

The last day for supervisors to send mail-in ballots is Nov. 2.

Voters can pick up vote-by-mail ballots from their local supervisors’ offices up to the day before the election. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9.

News Service of Florida