Bilingual ballots sought in Florida after influx of Puerto Ricans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A handful of Democratic state legislators want Secretary of State Ken Detzner, a Scott appointee, to make sure that every county has bilingual ballots on hand during the upcoming election season.

The lawmakers warned Detzner that “failure to accommodate Florida’s large influx of Spanish-speaking American citizens” from Puerto Rico could violate the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

It’s unknown exactly how many Puerto Ricans sought refuge in Florida following Hurricane Maria, which ravaged the island in September and left tens of thousands of island dwellers without power even now --- months after the storm.

“Florida is home to over 20 million individuals and more than 4 million of them are of Hispanic or Latino origin,” Sen. Victor Torres, an Orlando Democrat who is of Puerto Rican descent, wrote to Detzner. “Additionally, with the influx of evacuees from Puerto Rico, there are an additional 300,000 American citizens who are eligible to vote in this upcoming election cycle. Providing election information and ballots in Spanish-language are essential for some qualified electors to participate in the 2018 Florida elections process.”

In a response Wednesday, Detzner’s office said that while it was “reviewing the letter,” the issue is really a matter for county supervisors of election as “they are in the best position to determine the needs of their constituents to ensure compliance.”

Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley said the request is a time and budgetary matter that hasn’t been previously considered.

“If we try and just throw money, which is hard to even come by, at this without a good plan which takes time, then we are not going to guarantee success,” Earley said. “We might cause more problems than we can solve.”

News Service of Florida