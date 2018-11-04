Busy last day of early voting has many on First Coast waiting until Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the lines got longer Sunday at several early voting sites across Jacksonville, some voters decided to wait until Election Day to cast their ballot. A 56 percent voter turnout is expected in Duval County in the hotly contested midterm Election.

As of Saturday, more than 4.8 million Floridians had voted, with many more expected to cast ballots on Tuesday.

"In past years, I know it has been down, but I think that it is with everything that is going on, people are seeing just how important it is to really vote," said Blake Ayala. "And I think people are starting to see that their vote really does matter, and I think that is great."

Ayala didn't vote early this year. He said he wanted extra time to educate himself on all of the amendments.

"I felt like it was more important to kind of dive into each one of those and really kind of figure out what is going on before I went and actually voted. So I am planning on voting on Tuesday," Ayala said.

For others, skipping out on early voting is all about tradition.

"I think that the fun part is getting out there with the crowds and casting your ballot, and feeling like a true American. So, I don’t like to vote early. I want to get out there in the thick of it," Darin Roark said.

"It’s something about voting day. I just like to go out on the actual day to vote, and have a little sticker on my shirt that says, 'I voted,'" said Ashley Holt.

Some voters don't seem to mind that they may end up waiting in long lines to cast their ballot on Election Day, but they are trying to be strategic about their timing.

"It is probably going to be very long. Yeah, I’m not looking forward to that line but I know there will be one, so I’m going to try to get in as early as I can," Ayala said.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.