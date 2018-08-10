ALACHUA COUNTY COMMISSION - DISTRICT 2 (includes all of voting precincts 12, 17, 21, 37, 50 and 57, as well as parts of voting precincts 22, 38 and 45)

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Gregory Caudill, who is unopposed in the Libertarian primary, and NPA candidate Scott Costello. A write-in candidate also qualified for this race.

Democratic Randy Wells , Gainesville

, Gainesville Marihelen Wheeler , Gainesville

Randy Wells

Age: 50

Candidate's family: Wife Ondine, daughter 14, son 10

Occupation: Consulting and Property Management

Education: Master's in Latin American Studies; Bachelor's in Economics and International Affairs

Political experience: Twice elected to Gainesville City Commission, 2010 and 2013

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Economic opportunity based on strong environmental, social, and racial justice

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1) Maintain strong environmental protection & conservation

2) Grow economic opportunity with local businesses, jobs, and training

3) Ensure every tax dollar is spent wisely, by governing & planning cooperatively with other local governments and partners

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have a unique track record both in elected office and as a volunteer who listens to everyone, helps citizens develop practical solutions, and succeeds in getting local government to implement those solutions--always based on strong environmental protection, a growing local economy, and action to advance racial and social justice. As a former city commissioner, I bring an understanding of both the municipality's and the county's perspectives--and specific ideas for increased coordination and cooperation.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope to be remembered bringing people together around values of environmental, racial, and social justice, to make real progress in attracting new investment to areas of our county that have missed out in the past, while measurably reducing racial and economic disparity.

Website: RandyWells.org

Social media: Facebook

Marihelen Wheeler

Age: 66

Candidate's family: Paul T. Wheeler, husband, and Jeremiah Braiman, son

Occupation: Retired teacher

Education: M.A. from Eastern Kentucky University and M.A. in Education from the University of Florida

Political experience: Political campaign for Congress in 2014 and Florida House 21 in 2016

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Economic equity, sustainable growth, environmental protections, children's services

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Protecting our natural resources; increasing economic opportunity and equity; and building a stronger community through services for children and families

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Many people know me in the community from my long history of advocating for clean water, living wages, and quality educational resources for our children. They know that I can continue my commitment to these issues on the county commission while working with our municipalities and across jurisdictional lines.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope to be remembered for successfully including more women and young people in the work of the Alachua County Commission as it addresses economic and academic inequities.

Website: MarihelenWheeler.com

Social media: Facebook

Libertarian Gregory Caudill , High Springs



Age: 38

Candidate's family: Spouse: Gel Caudill; Sons: Gregory and Charles Caudill (4 and 2)

Occupation: Database Analyst

Education: Bachelors of Science in Political Science from the University of Maryland, Bachelors of Science in Computer Science University of Florida

Political experience: First time running for public office.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Government should empower people, not try to control their behavior.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Alachua County has the highest effective property tax rate in the state. This hurts our families and businesses.

2. Alachua County has the highest energy costs in the state, with a large portion of GRU customers having no say in the mismanagement by the Gainesville City Commissioners.

3. The current Alachua County Commission has had an anti-growth agenda that has stopped developments that would bring needed jobs and economic growth to out County.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

As a veteran of the United States Army, I am familiar with fighting hard battles and doing so with a strong moral code of integrity, honesty and duty. I have a unique perspective in my belief that the person best qualified to make decisions about your life is you. As your County Commissioner, I will not use power to make you do what I want, but give you the power to do what you need.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I will be remembered for fighting for the people of Alachua County who currently have no voice. I will be remembered for knowing that there is more to Alachua County than the city of Gainesville. I will be remembered for seeing that needs get prioritized over wants. I will be remembered for putting pavement on roads.

Website: gregcaudill.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter



NPA Scott Costello , Gainesville

Rocky Ford is a nonpartisan candidate running for District 2 on the Columbia County Commission.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: rockyforddistrict2.com

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.