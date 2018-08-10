ALACHUA COUNTY JUDGE - GROUP 2 (this is a county-wide contest)

This race will appear on the August primary ballot. If no candidate receives a majority of votes cast, the top two candidates will advance to the general election.

Craig DeThomasis

Age: 59

Candidate's family: Married 33 years to Molly. Together we have two daughters, Sarah (an Eastside H.S. and University of Florida graduate and Anna, a Buchholz H.S. and Florida State University graduate).

Occupation: Attorney (34 years) and Adjunct Professor of Law at U.F.(28 years).

Education: B.S. Business Administration/Finance (University of Florida, 1980), Juris Doctor (University of Florida, 1983).

Political experience: No prior political experience.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

To serve all those who appear in Alachua County courts with respect and fairness.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. To assure all who appear in Alachua County Court that their case will be heard with impartiality by the most experienced and qualified person.

2. To assure all that as a Judge I will maintain the integrity of the Court at all times.

3. That all issues heard before the Court will be resolved promptly with clear and concise rulings.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am the only candidate with over 34 years experience representing the interests of individuals as an Attorney in Alachua County. I am the only candidate with over 28 years experience as a legal educator at the University of Florida College of Law. I am also the only candidate in this race who has been endorsed by the North Central Florida Chapter of the Florida Police Benevolent Association Inc. and has received the highest possible ratings for legal ability and ethical standards from both Florida bar approved ratings services.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would like to be remembered as a Judge who worked hard to be knowledgeable of the law and who treated all who came before the Court with the utmost respect treating each individual case with care and concern.

Website: craigforjudge.com

Social media: Facebook

Meshon Rawls

Age: 46

Candidate's family: I am married to Reverend Ron Rawls. We have three adult children. Ron, III is married to Alana. Kiara is married to Cody. Jamahl is our youngest child. Our three granddaughters are Bella, Naila and Ayani. We also raised my brother, Darius.

Occupation: Professor and Attorney

Education: Bachelor of Arts, University of Florida (With Honors) and Juris Doctorate, University of Florida College of Law

Political experience: I have no prior political experience.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Continuing Public Service from a Different Perspective

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

In this race for County Court Judge I believe the top issues to consider are the candidate's: (1) dedication to serving the community (2) commitment to fairness and justice and (3) willingness to ensure all litigants have an opportunity to be heard.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I trust that all the candidates can be fair, honest and treat everyone with respect and dignity, however, I am certainly committed to doing those things as well as ensuring that voters have confidence and trust in the integrity of the judiciary.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope people will remember my efforts to ensure everyone has access to courts, my commitment to encourage high standards of professionalism, and my dedication to service in the community and legal profession.

Website: MeshonRawls.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Jon Uman

Age: 53

Candidate's family: My wife, Claire, and children, Sara, 22, Hunter, 20, and Summer, 18.

Occupation: Attorney/Founding Partner at Uman Law Firm, LLC

Education: 1986: BA from the University of Florida; 1989: Juris Doctor from George Washington University.

Political experience: 2014 Candidate for Florida House, District 21

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

I'd be an experienced, independent voice, unswayed by public pressure.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Whether Alachua County will have an independent judiciary. Our judicial branch is and should be independent from the political branches; the exclusive focus in every case should be on reaching a just result, based only on the evidence and the law.

2. Whether the voters want and deserve a judge with extensive experience in both complex civil litigation and criminal prosecutions and defense. An independent and fair judiciary demands extensive experience in wide and diverse areas of the law and the depth and breadth of cases previously handled provides a judge the ability to understand and handle with efficiency any kind of case.

3. Whether civil cases in Alachua County drag on too long because judges with little prior civil litigation experience delay decisions and trials.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

1. I am an independent-minded attorney, who reaches decisions and conclusions based only on the facts, the evidence, and the law. I will be unswayed by political interests, public clamor, or fear of criticism and will at all times conduct myself in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judicial system.

2. I am extensively experienced in both criminal and civil litigation. I studied litigation and trial advocacy under Thomas Mauet at George Washington University Law School. In 1988, I was one of 8 law students in the greater DC area to be admitted to represent indigent defendants in federal prosecutions and trials. After graduating law school in 1989, I was admitted to the Florida Bar and began litigating cases immediately. Over the next 29 years, I obtained an incredibly diverse range of state and federal criminal and civil litigation experience. Please see the "experience" tab at VoteUman.com. This experience provides me the ability and know-how to rule quickly and definitively, moving cases along for the benefit of all parties and saving the litigants and the court system valuable time and money.

3. I have the perspective to be fair to both sides. Because I have represented both sides of almost every kind of civil and criminal case, I can see, understand, and empathize with the difficulties and arguments of the litigants and parties on both sides of every matter, a unique perspective shared by few. My extensive appellate experience, especially in the 11th Circuit Federal Court of Appeal, provides wide insight into the many errors a Court can make at the trial level and will serve invaluable to avoiding those errors. I understand that judicial delays can significantly and negatively affect the parties.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Reaching just and fair decisions based only upon the evidence and the law. My independence, my experience in, and understanding of, both sides of the courtroom, and my confidence to rule quickly and definitively in any matter before me.

Website: VoteUman.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Darla K. Whistler

Darla K. Whistler is a nonpartisan candidate running for Alachua County Judge - Group 2.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: darlawhistler.com

