ALACHUA COUNTY SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT (there are four open seats on the Alachua County Soil and Water Conservation District:Group 1, Group 2, Group 3 and Group 5. Group 1 and Group 5 incumbents John Chamberlain and Archie L. Matthews, respectively, each won re-election without opposition. Danielle Sullen was also elected to the Group 2 seat without opposition.)

This nonpartisan race will be determined by the November general election. This seat is voted on at-large by county voters.

GROUP 3

Group 3 Kaithleen Hernandez , Micanopy

, Micanopy Chris Rose II , Waldo

Kaithleen Hernandez

Kaithleen Hernandez is a nonpartisan candidate running for Alachua County Soil and Water Conservation District, Group 3.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: None found

Chris Rose II

Age: 29

Candidate's family: Daughter named Amber

Occupation: Director At-Large 2, Libertarian Party of Florida

Education: High School Graduate

Political experience: Served on the 2016 Gary Johnson campaign, 2017 Alison Foxall campaign, 2018 Joe Hannoush campaign, 2018 Greg Caudill campaign. Currently serving on the Executive Committee for the Libertarian Party of Florida.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Free-market conservation. Fiscal responsibility. Transparency.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Fiscal responsibility, Transparency, Accountability.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I bring free-market principles and fiscally responsible policies to the discussion table. In order for conservation practices to be effective long-term, they must be sustainable. Instead of advocating to raise taxes to cover these programs, I will fight for tax breaks for individuals and businesses who take the initiative without the heavy hand of government forcing them.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

A real-world approach to conservation, that benefits not only the environment but the local economy as well. To empower individuals to implement conservation programs on their own without government mandates. To increase awareness of the need for conservation while not raising taxes to do so in Alachua County.

Website: None found

Social media: Facebook

