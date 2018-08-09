ANASTASIA MOSQUITO CONTROL DISTRICT (two seats on the Anastasia Mosquito Control District are up for election: Seat 2 and Seat 4. )

These races will appear on the November general election. These positions are voted on at-large.

SEAT 2

Karen Cornwell

Karen Cornwell is a nonpartisan candidate running for Seat 2 on the Anastasia Mosquito Control District.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: None found

Jeanne Moeller

Age: 69

Candidate's family: Married 43 years to Eddie Moeller 3 adult children 3 granchildren and a resuce dog

Occupation: retired

Education: BA from the University of North Florida

Political experience: Have served 3 terms on the Mosquito Board

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

to continue to represent SJC resident with integrity and professionalism

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Protecting the public from mosquito borne disease as we are a public health agency.

Insuring that mosquito control uses Data-based decisions supported on scientific research and evidence before new treatments to control the mosquito control population.

Protection of the environment by using non toxic pesticides. Anastasia Mosquito Control has reduced the use of organophosphates by 85% since 2007. Local applied research must be funded to continue the strides we have made to both protect the residents and to control the mosquito population in the most effective and economical avenues possible.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

That my 12 years of experience in local, state, national , and worldwide mosquito control associations and organizations has afforded me the ability to understand, provide, and safely attend to the issues concerning mosquito control and the diseases produced by mosquitos including Dengue, Zika and West Nile viruses in a responsive and professional manner while also protecting the taxpayers expenses.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

That regardless of political opinion or consequences I always researched the issues before the Board, spoke to my fellow Commissioners with respect even when we may have had different viewpoints and I voted in what I thought was in the best interest of our residents and the environment.

Website: None found

Social media: None found

Merrill Paul Roland

Merrill Paul Roland is a nonpartisan candidate running for Seat 2 on the Anastasia Mosquito Control District.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: None found

SEAT 4

Trish Becker

Age: 36

Candidate's family: Husband John and 4 yr old son Nicos

Occupation: Stay at home mother

Education: College of Central Florida

Political experience: I have participated activly in politics since High School running campaigns, volunteering, meeting/calling/writting with my representatives. I currently serve on the board of a non profit.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Mosquito Safety is a race we can ALL WIN!

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

This position is non partisan and that keeps the board on track to do a good job for the tax payers. In general for the the board, I would say budget assignments, environmental safety and general strategic planning are the top 3.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am the only candidate that has attended every single board meeting this year. I have become acquainted with the other Board Commissioners, Director and workers in the district. I currently sit on a non profit board and am well informed of the rules and procedures within. I am familiar with our representatives in St. Johns County, Florida and in D.C. which will help

when we lobby in Tallahassee and D.C. for more support here in St. Johns County. As a Mother of a 4 yr. old, safety for our children is my #1 priority.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I want to be remembered for helping to bring positive leadership and change to the community and environment. I plan to do so in the most fiscally responsible, environmentally friendly and efficient ways possible.

Website: trishbecker4amcd.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Catherine Brandhorst

Catherine Brandhorst is a nonpartisan candidate running for Seat 4 on the Anastasia Mosquito Control District. She currently sits on the board.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: None found

Peter Miele

Age: 64

Candidate's family: My lovely wife of 47 years and I have 2 daughters, 5 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. All living in St. Johns County.

Occupation: Retired

Education: Cornell University in Business Management and Business Law .Dale Carnegie Leadership Training and Public Speaking. Trained in the Quality Improvement Process Procedures. Certified trainer for the Integrated Mosquito Control Curriculum.

Political experience: I do not have any political experience but I do have a background in customer service and community involvement since the age of 14. Some of the core values I possess are dependability, commitment, honesty, reliability, consistency, loyalty, efficiency and open-mindedness. I worked for 30 years in management with Publix Super Markets. I am passionate about helping others in my community and I have also served the community of Northeast Florida through service on large and small not-for-profit boards and many other volunteer positions.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Provide the best Mosquito Control for all of Saint Johns County.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

There is a need for the election of someone who is passionate about effective and timely Mosquito Control for all of St. Johns County.

There is a need for the Election of someone who is experienced in Business, Management, Customer Service and Mosquito Control.

There is a need for the community to get to the polls and vote for the best qualified candidate.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am a certified trainer for the Integrated Mosquito Control Curriculum.

I have attended the Mosquito Control District Arbovirus Surveillance Mosquito Control Workshop.

I am Licensed with the State of Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services as a Public Health Applicator.

I have been an employee of St. Johns County Anastasia Mosquito Control District where I was involved in all aspects of Mosquito Control in St. Johns County. Simply stated, I am very passionate about improving our community.

I am a lifelong inventor and problem solver.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I will be remembered for my dedication to the community and for solutions to reduce our mosquito population in St. Johns County.

Website: petermiele.com

Social media: Facebook

