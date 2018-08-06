BAKER COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 4 (includes Baxter, Taylor, Macedonia and Cuyler communities)
The winner of this race will be determined by the August primary ballot.
|
Nonpartisan race
|
John Anderson
John Anderson is a nonpartisan candidate running to represent the fourth district on the Baker County School Board.
This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.
Campaign website: None found
Charlie "Artie" Burnett
Charlie "Artie" Burnett is a nonpartisan candidate running to represent the fourth district on the Baker County School Board. He has been a member of the Baker County School Board since 2010.
This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.
Campaign website: None Found
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.