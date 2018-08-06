Bradford County races

BRADFORD COUNTY (Bradford County voters will vote on four contested races this fall)

The four local races Bradford County voters can expect to see on their ballots this fall are: County Commissioner - District 2; County Commissioner - District 4; School Board - District 2; and Soil and Water Conservation - District 3.

Jamie Clemons

Party affiliation: NPA

Age: 45

Candidate's family: Married with 3 children and 4 grandchildren

Occupation: Owner / CEO of site/construction company

Education: High School Diploma, Basic LEO, Instructor of High Liability areas in Law Enforcement

Political experience: First Time running for office

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Integrity, Accountability, physical conservative, good steward of tax dollars

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Lack of accountability, over spending, drainage

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

As a responsible business owner, my years of road building and drainage experience sets me apart from other candidates

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Accountability to the tax payers

Website: n/a

Social media: Facebook

John Crawford

John Crawford is a NPA candidate to represent District 2 on the Bradford County Commission.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: None found

Kenny Thompson

Kenny Thompson is a Republican candidate for District 2 on the Bradford County Commission. He currently sits on the county commission representing District 2.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: None found

County Commissioner - District 4 Tom Germano , Keystone Heights

, Keystone Heights Danny Riddick

Tom Germano

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 60

Candidate's family: Nancy Germano - Wife Crystal Verastegui – Daughter Everett Verastegui – Grandson Lucas and Christina Parham – Son and Daughter-in-law

Occupation: General Sales Manager

Education: Business Admin Degree from University of North Florida

Political experience: None (Unless you count 1976 Student Council President, Bishop Kenny High School)

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Responsible Growth, Low Taxes, Build Infrastructure, Protect Natural Resources, Tourism

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Infrastructure improvements to Attract Job Creating Companies to Bradford County.

2. Comprehensive Road Improvement Plan

3. Protecting our Natural Resources

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am not a career politician and have no intentions of becoming one. My motives for running for office, come from a lifelong love for this area. I want to listen to our citizens and act accordingly. We need strong leadership in Bradford County that has something new to offer. It is imperative that we create jobs in our county. My business experience as a job creator, will help Bradford to overcome the past 8 years of negative growth. I will not bow to interference from outside influences. I plan to deliver genuine policy initiatives that Bradford County families can count on! I will protect our Natural Resources that in turn will attract tourism to our area.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would like to be remember as a Commissioner that created job opportunities for our citizens. Someone who listened to his constituents and encouraged involvement in our local government. Most of all, I would like to be remembered as a commissioner that helped contributed to the growth of our County while protecting our vital and beautiful natural resources for all to enjoy.

Website: tomgermano.com

Social media: Facebook

Danny Riddick

Danny Riddick is a Republican candidate for District 4 on the Bradford County Commission. He currently sits on the county commission representing District 4.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: sadlerforjudge.com

Stasia Rudolph also qualified as a write-in candidate for this race.

School Board - District 2 Gayle Shuford Nicula , Lawtey

, Lawtey Jeremy Pilcher , Starke

Gayle Shuford Nicula

Gayle Shuford Nicula is a nonpartisan candidate running to represent District 2 on the Bradford County School Board.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Social media: Facebook

Jeremy Pilcher

Age: 39

Candidate's family:

Occupation: Firefighter

Education: High school with some college

Political experience:

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Improve school grades, Improve Safety at schools

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

School Safety

School grades

Teacher retention

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Currently have three children in the Bradford County school system, this year one is a Freshman at the High school, a 7th grade middle schooler, and one starting PreK. School board is similar to the Fire Dept, having contracts, negotiations, and a command structure of which I am familiar with.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Improving safety. Improving teacher morale and retention. Doing what is best for the children in the Bradford County school system.

Website: None found

Social media: Facebook

Soil and Water Conservation - District 3 Justin Hilderbrandt , Keystone Heights

, Keystone Heights Paul McDavid , Brooker

Justin Hilderbrandt

Justin Hilderbrandt is a nonpartisan candidate running to represent District 3 on the Bradford County Soil and Water Conservation Board.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: None found

Paul McDavid

Paul McDavid is a nonpartisan candidate running to represent District 3 on the Bradford County Soil and Water Conservation Board.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: None found

