Bradford County races

BRADFORD COUNTY (Bradford County voters will vote on four contested races this fall)
The four local races Bradford County voters can expect to see on their ballots this fall are: County Commissioner - District 2; County Commissioner - District 4; School Board - District 2; and Soil and Water Conservation - District 3.
|
County Commissioner - District 2
|
Jamie Clemons
Party affiliation: NPA
Age: 45
Candidate's family: Married with 3 children and 4 grandchildren
Occupation: Owner / CEO of site/construction company
Education: High School Diploma, Basic LEO, Instructor of High Liability areas in Law Enforcement
Political experience: First Time running for office
Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.
Integrity, Accountability, physical conservative, good steward of tax dollars
What do you see as the top three issues in this race?
Lack of accountability, over spending, drainage
How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?
As a responsible business owner, my years of road building and drainage experience sets me apart from other candidates
What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?
Accountability to the tax payers
Website: n/a
Social media: Facebook
John Crawford
John Crawford is a NPA candidate to represent District 2 on the Bradford County Commission.
This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.
Campaign website: None found
Kenny Thompson
Kenny Thompson is a Republican candidate for District 2 on the Bradford County Commission. He currently sits on the county commission representing District 2.
This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.
Campaign website: None found
|
County Commissioner - District 4
|
Tom Germano
Party affiliation: Republican
Age: 60
Candidate's family: Nancy Germano - Wife Crystal Verastegui – Daughter Everett Verastegui – Grandson Lucas and Christina Parham – Son and Daughter-in-law
Occupation: General Sales Manager
Education: Business Admin Degree from University of North Florida
Political experience: None (Unless you count 1976 Student Council President, Bishop Kenny High School)
Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.
Responsible Growth, Low Taxes, Build Infrastructure, Protect Natural Resources, Tourism
What do you see as the top three issues in this race?
1. Infrastructure improvements to Attract Job Creating Companies to Bradford County.
2. Comprehensive Road Improvement Plan
3. Protecting our Natural Resources
How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?
I am not a career politician and have no intentions of becoming one. My motives for running for office, come from a lifelong love for this area. I want to listen to our citizens and act accordingly. We need strong leadership in Bradford County that has something new to offer. It is imperative that we create jobs in our county. My business experience as a job creator, will help Bradford to overcome the past 8 years of negative growth. I will not bow to interference from outside influences. I plan to deliver genuine policy initiatives that Bradford County families can count on! I will protect our Natural Resources that in turn will attract tourism to our area.
What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?
I would like to be remember as a Commissioner that created job opportunities for our citizens. Someone who listened to his constituents and encouraged involvement in our local government. Most of all, I would like to be remembered as a commissioner that helped contributed to the growth of our County while protecting our vital and beautiful natural resources for all to enjoy.
Website: tomgermano.com
Social media: Facebook
Danny Riddick
Danny Riddick is a Republican candidate for District 4 on the Bradford County Commission. He currently sits on the county commission representing District 4.
This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.
Campaign website: sadlerforjudge.com
Stasia Rudolph also qualified as a write-in candidate for this race.
|
School Board - District 2
|
Gayle Shuford Nicula
Gayle Shuford Nicula is a nonpartisan candidate running to represent District 2 on the Bradford County School Board.
This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.
Social media: Facebook
Jeremy Pilcher
Age: 39
Candidate's family:
Occupation: Firefighter
Education: High school with some college
Political experience:
Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.
Improve school grades, Improve Safety at schools
What do you see as the top three issues in this race?
School Safety
School grades
Teacher retention
How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?
Currently have three children in the Bradford County school system, this year one is a Freshman at the High school, a 7th grade middle schooler, and one starting PreK. School board is similar to the Fire Dept, having contracts, negotiations, and a command structure of which I am familiar with.
What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?
Improving safety. Improving teacher morale and retention. Doing what is best for the children in the Bradford County school system.
Website: None found
Social media: Facebook
|
Soil and Water Conservation - District 3
|
Justin Hilderbrandt
Justin Hilderbrandt is a nonpartisan candidate running to represent District 3 on the Bradford County Soil and Water Conservation Board.
This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.
Campaign website: None found
Paul McDavid
Paul McDavid is a nonpartisan candidate running to represent District 3 on the Bradford County Soil and Water Conservation Board.
This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.
Campaign website: None found
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.