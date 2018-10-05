Clay County charter amendments

Clay County voters will be asked to vote yes or no on four charter amendments.

Charter amendment revising commissioner term limit provisions

Shall the Clay County Charter be amended to change the term limits applicable to County Commissioners from two consecutive four-year terms to three consecutive four-year terms, while imposing a lifetime term limit of three four-year terms for County Commissioners?

Charter amendment revising commissioner salary provisions

Shall the Clay County Charter be amended to remove the Charter-specified County Commissioner salary of $37,000, remove the requirement that commissioner salary changes must be approved by a majority of electors in a General Election, and provide that commissioner salaries will be incrementally adjusted to equal only 70% of the salaries set by general law for County Commissioners in non-charter counties, phased in in roughly equal increments over four budget years?

Charter amendment adding constitutional offices term limit provision

Shall the Clay County Charter be amended to add term limits applicable to the terms of the constitutional offices of three consecutive four-year terms, for terms commencing on or after the second Tuesday following the November 2018 General Election?

Charter amendment revising appointment of Charter Review Commission

Shall the Clay County Charter be amended to change the appointment of the Charter Review Commission from every four years to every eight years, following the November 2018 General Election?