CLAY COUNTY COMMISSION - DISTRICT 4 (includes western Clay County)

The winner of the Republican primary in August will face Cheryl Owen, unopposed in the Democratic primary, in the November general election.

Republican Smitty Huffman , Keystone Heights

, Keystone Heights Gavin Rollins

Smitty Huffman

Age: 64

Candidate's family: Wife Ellie

Occupation: Education

Education: University of North Florida, BAE

Political experience: None

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Available Representation for the citizens with the "Voice They Deserve."

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Public access and open communication for the citizens of District 4 and Clay County with the Commissioner of District 4 committing service to the citizens for the entire elected term.

2. Long term improvements in economic development and planning, roads and drainage, zoning, and opportunities for senior citizens and youth.

3. Open public transparency of taxes, environmental issues, inter-governmental decisions, with focus on county wide collaboration with businesses, faith based partners and citizens.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I can provide decades of experience in community service, leadership, business, education, along with common sense and diplomacy.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Citizens came first in all decisions and I was able to develop an earned respect for all concerned and involved in the Clay County Community.

Website: None found

Social media: Facebook

Gavin Rollins

Age: 31

Candidate's family: (Parents) Perry and Toni Rollins, (Siblings) Dusty, Jared, Chad, Megan

Occupation: History Teacher, Entrepreneur, Army Officer

Education: Bachelors of Science in Agricultural Education and Communication

Political experience: Keystone Heights City Council, Clay County Commission One Term

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

A conservative fighting for public safety, better roads, parks, second amendment rights, and property rights for citizens

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Public Safety (Supporting Police and Fire)

Better Roads (Road Improvements Plan)

Government Innovation (Ways to save taxpayers money)

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

As the only veteran in the race I have the leadership skills to get things done. As an entrepreneur I bring creative solutions to the commission that improve quality without increasing cost.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I want to be known as a conservative campion who fought for families, jobs, made local government more effective, transparent and responsive to citizens; and also protected our waterways and land for future generations.

Website: gavinrollins.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Democratic Cheryl Owen , Keystone Heights

Cheryl Owens is a Democratic candidate for Clay County Commission, District 4.

Social media: Facebook

