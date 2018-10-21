Clay County community development districts

Community development districts are local, special-purpose government framework authorized by the Florida Legislature as an alternative to municipal incorporation for managing and financing infrastructure required to support the development of a community.
Officers of the districts are elected by residents of areas within their boundaries.
Crossings at Fleming Island CDD Seat 4
Tom Burt
David Herold
Fleming Island Plantation CDD Seat 1
Chanda Holsey
John McHone
Fleming Island Plantation CDD Seat 2
Rodney Ashford
Eugene Clark
Tim Fritz
Kristy Hamilton