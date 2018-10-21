Clay County community development districts

Community development districts are local, special-purpose government framework authorized by the Florida Legislature as an alternative to municipal incorporation for managing and financing infrastructure required to support the development of a community.

Officers of the districts are elected by residents of areas within their boundaries.

Crossings at Fleming Island CDD Seat 4

Tom Burt

David Herold

Fleming Island Plantation CDD Seat 1

Chanda Holsey

John McHone

Fleming Island Plantation CDD Seat 2

Rodney Ashford

Eugene Clark

Tim Fritz

Kristy Hamilton