CLAY COUNTY SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT (this county-wide district features one competitive race for seat five)

This nonpartisan race will be determined by the November general election. Candidates for Seats 1, 2 and 3 are all unopposed and will be elected by default.

Qualified Candidates - Seat 5 Michael Cassidy , Fleming Island

, Fleming Island Richard Russell (incumbent), Green Cove Springs

Michael Cassidy

Age: 42

Candidate's family: private

Occupation: Realtor, Project Manager

Education: International Business (UNLV, did not finish), Allied Business Schools (Real Estate Appraisal), McKissock (Real Estate Sales)

Political experience: Region 5 Representative for the Libertarian Party of Florida (current; serving Clay, Duval, Baker, Nassau and St Johns)

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Individual liberty and freedom, personal accountability, less government is more.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1) No presence in the last few years

2) lack of action noted through social media

3) present to the public with transparency and integrity

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have a heavy social presence with my work life, along with being affiliated with the Libertarian Party. I want to represent the style of volunteerism that we stand for. Public relations seems to be at a low point for the Board and I aim to improve its visibility and action in the area.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

That I can provide a viable source and quality service to Clay County and its citizens.

Website: None found

Social media: Facebook

Richard Russell

Age: 55

Candidate's family: Tammy and TJ

Occupation: Senior Manufacturing Analyst

Education: Master Maritme Engineering

Political experience: Current Seat 5 Supervisor, Clay Soil and Water

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

To preserve our natural resources for future citizens

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Experience in soil and water conservation.

2. The Black Creek Water routing Project.

3. Continuing measures to get water to the Keystone Lakes System.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have environmental experience and have fought and will continue to fight to get any water resources that can ensure the Keystone Lakes thrive and regenerate.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Keystone Lakes regeneration.

Helping those in the agriculture industry and cattle industry get assistance that can ensure they thrive and grow.

Website: None found

Social media: Facebook

