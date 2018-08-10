COLUMBIA COUNTY COMMISSION (two seats on the Columbia County Commission are up for election this year: District 2 and District 4.)

These nonpartisan races will be appear on the August primary ballot.

DISTRICT 2 (includes southwestern Columbia County, including land south of US Highway 90 and west of State Road 47, as well as land south of Herlong Street and west of County Road 131 )

District 2 Rocky Ford , Fort White

, Fort White Marc Kazmierski , Lake City

, Lake City Scott Thomason , Fort White

Rocky Ford

Rocky Ford is a nonpartisan candidate running for District 2 on the Columbia County Commission.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: rockyforddistrict2.com

Marc Kazmierski

Marc Kazmierski is a nonpartisan candidate running for District 2on the Columbia County Commission.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Social media: Facebook

Scott Thomason

Age: 48

Candidate's family: Betsy (spouse), Savannah (daughter), Christy (daughter), Caroline (daughter), Sarah (daughter)

Occupation: Contractor

Education: College

Political experience: Former Director Planning and Development with a local municipality, Gubernatorial appointee Construction Industry Licensing Board

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

We need real representation I will be working for us.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Growth Management - Columbia County is at a turning point with thousands of people relocating to our area every year, we need someone who understands the impacts this has on our resources.

Finances - Our taxpayers work hard for their money and demand their money isn't wasted or misused. We need someone who understands this and will work diligently to always do what is in the best interest of the citizens.

Representation - People are tired of the same old good old boy system running the show. We are tired of elected officials that are only looking out for themselves and their business and political allies. We want someone who will work for all the citizens of Columbia County and not just a select few.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

While I have a great deal of respect for the other candidates they simply don't have the knowledge and experience to step into this position at such a crucial time. I know how government works, more importantly I know how it should work. I'm ready to hit the ground running and not just be another "rubber stamp". Admittedly I am a political outsider to Columbia County but people are ready for real change with someone who is dedicated to working for us.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

It is my intention to see responsible growth with a clear and focused direction. This should be part of our 10, 20 and 30 year plans. I would like to be remembered as a someone who stood up for what is right and worked hard to do what is best for our community. Someone who helped steer Columbia County to prosperity while still maintaining that hometown feel we all love and enjoy. This election has never been about me, it's always been about us and I believe together we can accomplish great things.

Website: thomasond2.com

Social media: Facebook

DISTRICT 4 (includes southeastern Columbia County, including land south of US Highway 90 and east of County Road 131)

District 4 Everett A. Phillips (incumbent), Lake City

(incumbent), Lake City Toby Lamar Witt , Lake City

Everett A. Phillips

Age: 71

Candidate's family: Wife- Kathy, Son- Lee, Daughter-Terri, 4 Grand Children, 5 Great Grand Children

Occupation: Manager of Construction Company / Currently Serving as Columbia County Commissioner District 4

Education: High School Diploma

Political experience: Currently Serving as Columbia County Commissioner District 4

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Make the best decisions for my County in Money and Ethic's.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Tax Topic, New Jail, Roadway's

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am currently serving as Columbia County Commissioner District 4. I have been a road Supervisor for our County Road Department, therefore I know what it takes to take care of our County Roadway's. I have owned my own company for over 15 Years and have the knowledge, skill's and abilities to continue to serve as Columbia County Commissioner District 4.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Serving the People of my Commuinty

Website: None found

Social media: Facebook

Toby Lamar Witt

Toby Lamar Witt is a nonpartisan candidate running for District 4 on the Columbia County Commission.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Social media: Facebook

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.