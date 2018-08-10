COLUMBIA COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD (three seats on the Columbia County School Board will be up for election this year: District 1, District 3 and District 5. District 3 incumbent Steve Nelson was re-elected without opposition.)

These nonpartisan races will appear on the August primary ballot.

DISTRICT 1 (includes northern Columbia County, stretching from Highway 90 toward the south to the northern county line)

Daniel C. (Danny) Green

Age: 69

Candidate's family: Maried to Pam for 43 years 3 sons Todd, Corey, and Colt 4 grandchildren

Occupation: Retired teacher and Coach 45 years. Full time school board member

Education: BS in education from Florida State University

Political experience: ran for this position in 2014

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Maintain the focus of creating the most positive learning environment possible

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

School safety and mental health, improving student achievement, continue improving employee salaries

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Continue being very visible and accessible at all times

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Working hard for all students

Website: None found

Social media: None found

Linard Johnson

Age: 67

Candidate's family:

Occupation: Retired Teacher

Education: B.A - Sociology

Political experience: Former School Board Member - 12 years

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

My campaign is about Safer Schools.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

- Increase school safety

- Increase graduation rates

- Establish tutoring programs in Community Centers

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have a platform that has four key components geared towards the improvement of Columbia County's School System.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Being instrumental in increasing school safety and increasing the graduation rate to at least the state average

Website: votelinardjohnson.com

Social media: Facebook

Narragansett (Narrie) Smith

Narragansett (Narrie) Smith is a nonpartisan candidate running for District 1 on the Columbia County School Board.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Social media: Facebook

DISTRICT 5 (includes central Columbia County, including land north of Herlong Street, east of State Road 47, west of County Road 133 and south of Highway 90)

Shayne R. Edge

Age: 46

Candidate's family: Wife and 2 kids

Occupation: Sales Executive

Education: University of Florida in the college of Health and Human Performance. Master degree in Educational Leadership from American College of Education

Political experience: None

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Help Kids, Teachers and all Columbia County School Board employees.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

School Safety

The budget

Insurance and wages for all CCSB employees

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I can help voters because of the experience that I gained as a teacher in Columbia County for over 10 years.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Always being there with an open mind for everyone in Columbia County, not just in my district. Leaving the board and the school system in a much better place and in the right direction for the future of our kids.

Website: None found

Social media: None found

Stephanie Finnell

Age: 46

Candidate's family:

Occupation: Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner and School Board Member

Education: Bachelors of Science in Nursing from Valdosta State University in 1996, Master's of Science in Nursing from University of Phoenix in 2001 and Post- Master's Degree with Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner Degree, specializing in Family Medicine from the University of Florida in 2002

Political experience: Started when I became elected as school board member in 2012

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

School Safety

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Candidate did not complete this question

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Candidate did not complete this question

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Candidate did not complete this question

Website: None found

Social media: None found

Hunter Peeler

Age: 19

Candidate's family: Dad - Justin Peeler. Step Mother - Jennifer Peeler. Mother - Lynn Simmons. Grandparents - Earl and Faye Peeler, Janet Simmons. Sisters - Jayzen, Gracie, Annistyn.

Occupation: Truck Broker

Education: Columbia High School. Will continue college in the fall to work on my AA then continue for a Degree in Business.

Political experience: I have helped on many local, state and federal campaigns in the past, but this is the first time that I have been the candidate.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

I want to be a voice for all students and employees.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. School Safety.

2. More Involvement.

3. Standing up more for the employees of the school district.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I feel I can help better because I can bring new and fresh ideas to the board. Also bringing a young fresh face that is fresh out of the schools to bring up what goes on in todays classrooms.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would loved to be remembered for standing up for ALL students and employees. Also, for being more involved!

Website: None found

Social media: Facebook

