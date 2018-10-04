Community Development District races

Community development districts are local, special-purpose government framework authorized by the Florida Legislature as an alternative to municipal incorporation for managing and financing infrastructure required to support the development of a community.
Officers of the districts are elected by residents of areas within their boundaries.
TOLOMATO COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT SEAT 4
Cherya Cavanaugh
Tiffany Davis-Baer
TOLOMATO COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT SEAT 5
Ron Howland
Daniel J. Pasky
BARTRAM SPRINGS COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT SEAT 2
James Edward Chipman
Roger Sulimirski
PRINCIPAL ONE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT SEAT 5
David L. Cattell
Michelle S. McCannon-deGaris