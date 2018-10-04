Community Development District races

Community development districts are local, special-purpose government framework authorized by the Florida Legislature as an alternative to municipal incorporation for managing and financing infrastructure required to support the development of a community.

Officers of the districts are elected by residents of areas within their boundaries.

TOLOMATO COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT SEAT 4

Cherya Cavanaugh

Tiffany Davis-Baer

TOLOMATO COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT SEAT 5

Ron Howland

Daniel J. Pasky

BARTRAM SPRINGS COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT SEAT 2

James Edward Chipman

Roger Sulimirski

PRINCIPAL ONE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT SEAT 5

David L. Cattell

Michelle S. McCannon-deGaris