COUNTY COURT JUDGE (this election includes two races, one each for Groups 3 and 8)

The winner of the county judgeships for Group 3 and Group 8 will be determined by the August primary election.

Michael Bateh

Age: 48

Candidate's family: Married with two children

Occupation: Attorney

Education: University of North Florida, Bachelor of Business Administration; Florida Coastal School of Law, Juris Doctor

Political experience: First Campaign

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Experience, Integrity, Fairness and Justice for All.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

I believe the top three issues in this race are; 1) Getting to know/learning about the candidates, 2) the candidate's experience and qualifications to serve, and 3) who supports the candidate.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Most individual that come before the County Courts may be their first experience with the justice system. Individuals appearing before the courts want judges who are patient, who listen to both sides of the case and who will be consistent in making their decisions and follow the law, which applies to their case. I would ensure that everyone will be treated fairly, respectfully, and given an opportunity to adjudicate their case. I have spent tens of thousands of hours in the courtroom litigating both civil and criminal matters, which I believe has greatly prepared me to serve as your next Duval County Court Judge.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

If I was honored to serve as a Duval County Court Judge, I would hope to be remembered for being a fair and hard working jurist, my dedication to and improving the legal profession, treating everyone respectfully and giving each person an opportunity to adjudicate their case, and that I served with humility.

Gerald L. Wilkerson

Gerald L. Wilkerson is a nonpartisan candidate for Duval County Court judge, group 3. He has been practicing law since 2000 and currently owns the Law Offices of Gerald Wilkerson. He is a member of the Jacksonville Bar, Jacksonville Women Lawyer's Association and Christian Legal Society.

Campaign website: votewilkerson.com

La'Rae Hendrix

Age: 56

Candidate's family: Spouse - Billy Hendrix, LCDR (ret.)

Occupation: Attorney

Education: JD - Florida Coastal School of Law

Political experience: None

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Firm but fair rulings. Impartiality and treating everyone equally.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Integrity of the judiciary, rulings that provide impartially, equality and justice.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

The diversity of my life experience and work experience provides me with a unique and seasoned perspective necessary to preside over a courtroom. I have worked in multiple areas of law including civil law, family law, criminal law and probate, which makes me a well rounded legal professional. Additionally, my community involvement with various charitable organizations provides me with a deep understanding and respect for the people who live and work in this county. I have the ability to handle the variety of responsibilities and cases inherent to the position of county court judge.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

As a judicial candidate our office is not one that changes policy. We uphold and enforce the law and we should do that in a manner that is respectful to everyone who appears before the Court.

Kimberly A. Sadler

Kimberly A. Sadler is a nonpartisan candidate for Duval County Court judge, group 8. She is a Duval County resident and attorney. She earned her law degree from Florida Coastal School of Law in 2001. She previously worked at Duval's Public Defender's Office before entering the private legal sector, eventually launching her own downtown law firm.

Campaign website: sadlerforjudge.com

