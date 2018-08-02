Duval County School Board - District 2

DCPS SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 2 (includes the beaches and Intracoastal west area of Jacksonville, as well as some parts of the Southside. This district includes Fletcher High School.)

This nonpartisan race will be featured in the August primary election, with the top two candidates advancing to November's general election.

Elizabeth Andersen

Age: 35

Candidate's family: Martin Andersen, Husband; Cooper, Son

Occupation: Licensed Mental Health Counselor

Education: Master of Science in Mental Health Counseling

Political experience: None

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Advocating for the holistic growth of every child, school, and community

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. School safety-the need to protect our children and foster a safe learning environment must be a top priority. To me, the most important components of school safety are safe shelter, a sense of security, and healthy students, staff, and communities. 2. Whole child growth and achievement- though a strategic approach that focuses attention on the holistic needs of all children, emphasizes a school-wide approach, and acknowledges learning, health, and the school as being a part and reflection of the local community. 3. Thoughtful Budgeting- Ensuring that there is proper oversight of district agreements, working toward leaner processes and finding efficiencies, foster local organization and business partnerships, and engaging in a thoughtful and deliberate budget process that ensures money is spent where it is going to produce the best results for the students and educators of the First Coast.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

As a nonprofit community based licensed mental health counselor specializing in children and families and a former teacher, I am able to bring a unique perspective to tackling the issues and meeting the needs of our children, teachers, schools, and communities. As a community based therapist, I have been in nearly half of the schools, and worked with students, staff, and parents across the entire district, giving me an opportunity to understand the needs and challenges faced by our diverse population.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope to help bring an integrated approach to education which includes increasing children's social and emotional learning, tackling the root issues leading to violence in our schools, improving student success by removing barriers to achievement, and building community partnerships, launching Duval as a model district and pioneer for our state.

Website: andersenforduvalschoolboard.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Casey Ayers

Age: 30

Candidate's family: Wife - Emily. Celebrated 1st anniversary 6/24. No kids yet.

Occupation: Producer of Professional Development Courses

Education: HS - Mandarin High. BBA (Honors, Economics & Finance) - UNF. MBA (Marketing & Entrepreneurship) Rollins College. PMP - Certified Project Management Professional

Political experience: I have not previously run for office or been associated with a campaign

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Smart solutions for tomorrow's schools.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Adjusting career pathway and certain magnet programs to align with industry-recognized certifications, increasing value for students, improving employment prospects, and driving more funding from the state.

2. Ensuring school safety efforts protect students without devaluing their childhoods.

3. Engaging with alumni, local businesses, and the community at large to generate mentorship and experiential learning opportunities for students.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I finished my undergraduate program in Finance in 2008, at the beginning of the Great Recession. Since then, I've founded several businesses and helped more than 260,000 learners globally earn industry-recognized certifications and advance their careers. I know firsthand what skills students need to succeed in the New Economy, and how we can help them develop these skills early on, improving job and college admission prospects and reducing the often crushing burden of student loans before they even begin to accrue.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Empowering students to have better options and brighter futures after graduation, and for our community at large to benefit from a more highly-skilled workforce better positioned to find and create opportunities here in Jacksonville.

Website: CaseyAyers.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Shannon Beckham

Age: 42

Candidate's family: Husband Jonathan Beckham, Son (11) Cole, Daughter (8) Kile

Occupation:

Education: BA Education and Master Education from University of Florida

Political experience: None

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Advocating for every student, teacher, parent and our community.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

School Safety & Security, Teacher Autonomy and Educating the Whole Student

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

My degree in education, former experience as a teacher with DCPS and my recent experience as a volunteer in our District 2 schools makes me uniquely qualified to represent our district.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Balancing the budget while maintaining the best educational experience to prepare our students for the future.

Website: shannonbeckham.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Sam Hall

Age: 67

Candidate's family: Wife, Leah; son, Geoffrey; daughters, MacKenzie, Whitney and Danielle; grandson, Peter

Occupation: Retired Microbiology Analyst

Education: Bachelor's Degree in biology and minor in chemistry from Albany State University in Albany, Georgia

Political experience: Ran for same School Board District in 2014

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Educating the whole child and ensuring safe schools and balanced budgets.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Our children's and educators' safety is our utmost priority in today's society. Second, maintaining a balanced and responsible budget that addresses the shortfall and deficits is also a main issue of my candidacy. I am also extremely dedicated to educating the whole child with an emphasis on STEAM, which will help our kids be ready for the 21st century job market.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

My involvement with Jacksonville Public Education Fund as a delegate, United Way Agency The Bridge of Northeast Florida as Board chair, Leadership Jacksonville graduate and Blueprint for Prosperity have all equipped me to serve and lead on the Duval County Public School Board

Understanding the value of STEAM as a scientist and a strong background in leadership with experience in Fortune 500 companies: Anheuser Busch, Merck Pharmaceuticals, Water Pollution Control Manager, Air Pollution Control Research Team Leader for Chemico in conjunction with Hitachi Zozen of Japan.

I have dedicated 25 years to supporting children and education through serving as a volunteer and on the board on a number of non-profit organizations in Jacksonville, including chairman of The Bridge of Northeast Florida, board members of the Neighborhood Accountability Board, Community Redevelopment, Tiger Bay Club, and the Jacksonville Historical Society. Another reason is through my service serving on boards of non-profit organizations, I am fully equipped with the skills necessary to manage a budget while addressing shortfalls, having open communication with a school board that represents six other communities in Jacksonville, and advocating for the constituents I represent in the beaches and Intracoastal communities.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

-Getting the financial house in order after taking on the job when the times were challenging, and got the budget balanced.

-Worked to ensure our students are safe in the classroom.

-Closed the achievement and opportunity gap through attracting and retaining the best teachers and principals and also ensuring our schools are receiving equitable resources.

-Increasing our graduation rate and have competitive NAEP scores to have the best schools not only in the state but the country

-Look to the future and create a solid and realistic vision to ensure DCPS is preparing our students for the 21st century economy through making STEAM a strong priority and making sure our teachers have the tools and knowledge to prepare our kids.

Website: samhallforschoolboard.com

Social media: Facebook

Nick Howland

Age: 45

Candidate's family: Wife and two children (both in public schools)

Occupation: Current business executive, former Naval Officer

Education: BA (Duke University), MBA (University of Chicago)

Political experience: Appointed to Jacksonville's Environmental Protection Board (2009 - 2017)

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Experienced leadership to improve education - for our kids and community.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. School Safety. Safety always comes first, whether in a business or a school. If elected I will ensure DCPS effectively directs new funding made available to it by the Florida's Marjorie Stoneman Douglas Law, applies for additional grant funding through the Federal STOP School Violence law, and opens new lines of communication with JSO and the Beaches police to deliver the best technology, processes and emergency procedures that will keep our children safe.

2. Educational Achievement. Our children deserve the best education possible. We must find ways to attract, reward and retain the best teachers while continuing to responsibly expand school options – e.g. magnets, vocational programs and other innovative options – in order to become one of the highest performing municipal school districts in the country.

3. Fiscal Responsibility and School Board Governance. I will work with the new Superintendent to put in place a culture of efficiency, waste reduction and continuous improvement (much as I have throughout my business career) to ensure taxpayer funding is spent efficiently and channeled to areas which deliver the highest quality education to our children, such as teacher recruitment and retention.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am a business leader with board experience and expertise managing complex budgets. I will bring this experience to the School Board to solve its budgeting and governance challenges. I am also a Navy veteran. I can make the tough decisions this position requires and I understand the needs of our Navy families. Finally, I have public education in my DNA. My father was on my local school board; my mother helped found a successful inner city Chicago public school; my wife and I are both products of public schools; and my two boys attend Duval County public schools. Each decision I make will be through the single lens of what is best for our students and our community.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Having led a cohesive School Board that worked closely with the Superintendent, developed safer schools, dramatically improved educational outcomes for students and earned a district-wide A rating from the Florida Department of Education.

Website: howlandforschoolboard.com

Social media: Facebook

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.