Duval County School Board - District 4

DCPS SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 4 (includes Jacksonville stretching from the outer I-295 beltway to the northwest county line, and some of downtown. Schools in this district include Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts, First Coast High School, Jackson High School, A. Philip Randolph Career Academies, Ribault High School, and Stanton.)

This nonpartisan race will be featured in the August primary election, with the top two candidates advancing to November's general election.

Linda M. Butler

Age:

Candidate's family: Divorced, 1 daughter Ed.D., 1 son Coach/Photographer, 3 grandchildren

Occupation: Retired Teacher

Education: BS Business Administration and Certification in Elementary Ed. K-6

Political experience: City Council 4 years, Vice Mayor 1 year, Monticello, Fl.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

To help as many students graduate for high school and graduate attend college.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1.School Safety/Mental Health Awareness

2. Class Size Reduction

3. Teacher Retention

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Having gone through cancer receiving chemo and radiation, I came through with a renewed look on life. I thank God for giving me another chance to help others in anyway I can. I am a very genuine person. When you meet me, you will have he feeling that you have not met a stranger. I am able to communicate with you on your level and will not make you feel inferior. "People don't care how much you know until they know how much you care". Families are great. I know because I have raised one. However, your availability may be limited at times. I have the privilege of being able to go when necessary without the limitations.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would hope that voters would remember that I was available and accessible to them. Also, that I did everything I could to make DCPS a place where all students were able to succeed on an equal and leveled playing field.

Website:

Social media: Facebook

Erdine Johnson

Age: 68

Candidate's family: Married/2 sons

Occupation: Retired/Adjunct Professor at Edward Waters College

Education: Education Specialist Degree in Educational Leadership and Supervision

Political experience: None

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Commited to equitable resources for all children and a high-quality public education.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Funding for Safe Schools and other programs from Tallahassee

Professional development, mentoring and collaboration for educators

Teacher retention and recruitment

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am the only District 4 School Board Candidate with Experience as both a Duval County Classroom Teacher and Principal. Under my leadership, three challenged District 4 schools became 'A' schools and maintained 'A/B' status. (Brentwood, Andrew Robinson, and Henry Kite) I have experience as a charter school and traditional public school principal.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope to be remembered as:

1) Impacting change by accepting challenges and reforming policies that will lead to greater success in the DCPS system, esp. District 4

2) Improving school safety, and motivating legislation to increase funding for education and school safety.

Website: erdineforeducation.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Charis Scurry

Age: 35

Candidate's family: A devoted and loving family

Occupation: Manager of Education Strategies for the United Way of Northeast Florida

Education: Bachelor of Science Degree in Communications with a focus in Broadcast Journalism from University of North Florida Master of Science Degree in Teaching & Learning from Nova Southeastern University

Political experience: Early Childhood Advocacy

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Parental Involvement, Partnership in the community, Preserving teachers motivation

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

The top three issues in this race are:

*Increasing student achievement

*School and student safety

*Taking a focus on curriculum and technology

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I can help voters in a way that my opponents can't by bringing a sense of unity and camaraderie amongst the board, bringing this same camaraderie to the community through transparency. I also bring a full understanding of how community partners can assist the school system by addressing many of the non-academic barriers to student success.Partnerships with the city and non-profit sector can enable the school system to focus on critical safety and academic issues.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would hope to be remembered as a servant leader who contributed to an increase in parental involvement by partnering with employers to allow for flexible scheduling or paid time for employers with school aged children. In addition, I hope to be remembered as a game changer who contributed to increased partnerships in the community by being the community's partner and being actively engaged in PTA and other community meetings. Then as a champion for our educators who contributed to salary increases for our student's primary motivators, our teachers.

Website: scurryfordistrict4.com

Social media: Facebook

Timothy L. Sloan

Age: 49

Candidate's family: Fiance: Shelby Salter Wilson, Daughter: Ty'Meisha G. SLOAN(9th grader, Darnell-Cookman HS), Son: Timothy J. SLOAN(5th grader, Thomas Jefferson Elementary)

Occupation: Retired ARMY

Education: 13+years

Political experience: None

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

LEADERSHIP that has been "Listening & Investing in the Voices of the Community for Education and to Educate"

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

As it relates to the concerns of students, parents, teachers, & community members in District 4, the top three issues are:(1) Student Safety in our schools, but I have added, STUDENT & "TEACHER" SAFETY... (2) SCHOOL CUSTOMER SERVICE(Professionalism) &... (3) The Lack of RESOURCES.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

By educating the voters to the "facts." Including their voices in the process! Not playing to their emotions, but having someone representing them, that is true, accountable, & transparent! A Leader that isn't afraid to Listen, Lead, & Stand for what's in the Best Interest of our children! Having someone that is a Positive Example & a Public Servant. I'm that One, that will Respect their Voices!

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

The Community & Mr SLOAN fought for, & got teachers the resources they needed, to "Propel Our Students Beyond the Standards." The Community & Mr SLOAN, got businesses & churches to partnership(financially) with the schools in order to fill in the financial gaps. Mr SLOAN met with the community to Educate them to the facts, listened to their concerns, & wasn't afraid to address the concerns, in order to find Solutions & Transparency. And finally....Mr SLOAN was "Boots on the Ground" with the children, listening & guiding. He was & is a Positive Example for our young men & women to emulate. Mr SLOAN truly put Children FIRST in Duval County! A true "Public Servant"

Website: None found

Social media: Facebook

Cynthia Smith

Cynthia Smith is a non-partisan candidate running for a seat on the Duval County School Board representing the 4th District.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: votecynthiasmith.com

Darryl Willie

Age: 38

Candidate's family: Wife, 3 Daughters (4,2, 1)

Occupation: Executive Director

Education: BS - NC State, MEd - University of Georgia

Political experience: Ran for office 4 years ago

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Absolute belief, Dynamic, multifaceted, collaborative, experienced, focused on growth

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

The top three issues in this race are school safety, school utilization, and equity in the allocation of resources-- monetary and otherwise.

How do we ensure our schools are safe from both a physical and psychological perspective-mental health is important. How do we get the highest utilization out of our schools especially ones with lower headcounts-this drives our budget. How do we pour the proper amount of resources into the schools and areas that need it most-rising tides raises all ships!

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

One of the primary assets that I offer to voters is perspective. I have been intentional about gauging the needs of our city, and am committed to addressing the concerns of students and families. As a result of this commitment, I have a track record of building and maintaining coalitions among champions of educational and broader societal justice. Having worked in education across the country and with a strong network in education across the state I offer voters unique perspective on the city, state and national policy. I stay grounded because I have 3 beautiful children that will soon be in our public schools. For me this is professional obligation and a personal responsibility!

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Upon the completion of my tenure in this office, I would hope to have accomplished an increase in safety, innovation, accountability, and preparation in our schools. Furthermore, I would hope to have fostered an environment conducive to creating, changing, and enforcing policies that put our students on a path to success. I intend to be remembered as a board member with foresight, who sought a proactive approach in addressing the issues that face our schools. Additionally, I would hope to be remembered for maintaining open communication with my constituents. Finally and most importantly, I hope to be remembered as an ambassador for high quality, equitable education. One who always made decisions in the best interest of our most valuable stakeholders-- our students.

Website: darrylforduval.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

