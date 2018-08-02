DUVAL COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR (This is a countywide position and, despite party listed, the office is nonpartisan and will appear on all ballots. The position is open following the resignation of Michael Corrigan to become the chief executive officer of Visit Jacksonville.).

Unless one person receives more than 50 percent of the vote, the two candidates with the most votes in the primary will face each other in the November general election.

Doyle Carter

Age: 63

Party: Republican

Candidate's family: Wife, Trish; Children, Heather, Meagan and DJ'; 3 grandchildren, Piper, Harper and Tripp

Occupation: Councilman and Athletic Director

Education: High School

Political experience: City Councilman District 12

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Customer Service

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Manage the 225 employees to achieve the highest level of customer service to which I am accustomed to from running a retail business.

2. Having a fiscally conservative caretaker of the taxpayers' money running the office efficiently. I have done this with my retail business and being on the finance committee with City Council.

3. In a world of high tech security, one must be able to protect taxpayers from identity theft of their personal data. I will always be accessible and give my cell phone number to anyone to assist. A level of customer service that gives the customer the best experience possible while conducting business with the Tax Collector.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have proven with a 29 year track record of running a successful retail business, by always putting the customer first and responding to their needs. Through having been in the retail business, I have dealt with customers on a one on one basis daily. Having a friendly, knowledgeable and efficient staff by providing training and the support that they need to be successful.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would hope to be remembered as the person who cut customer waiting times. Also remembered for having a friendly, knowledgeable and efficient staff by making the customers visit enjoyable.

Website: None

Social media: Facebook

Mia Jones

Mia Jones is a Democratic candidate for Duval County Tax Collector. She previously served in the Florida House of Representatives from 2008 until 2016, when she could not run because of term limits. Prior to that, she sat on the Jacksonville City Council from 2003 until 2008.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Jim Overton

Age: 65

Party: Republican

Candidate's family: Connie (spouse), Sarah, Will

Occupation: Realtor/Consultant

Education: BS Washington & Lee Univ, Master of Public Administration UNF

Political experience: City Council President, Duval County Property Appraiser

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Hire a pro for a very important job.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. The collector has a big job, a $17.5 million budget, 226 employees, handling $2 billion of taxes annually.

2. This is not a political job, it's a complex administrative job.

3. While the Tax Collector's Office is currently well run the challenge is to improve speed and customer satisfaction.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Of the 4 candidates I have by far the most relevant training and experience.

My record is one of earning public trust, with efficiency, fairness and transparency.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

He did a good job as the Tax Collector, motivating a professional staff to serve the taxpayers using his experience to run a fair and efficient office.

Website: jimoverton.com

Social media: Facebook

Lake Ray

Age: 61

Party: Republican

Candidate's family: Married 35 years with 3 grown sons and their families.

Occupation: Professional Engineer and President of the First Coast Manufacturers Association

Education: Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering

Political experience: Two terms on the Jacksonville City Council and four terms in the Florida House of Representatives.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

"A New Direction in Tax Collection - Service, Speed, and Security."

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. The need to bring innovative solutions to the office in a continually changing digital age with effective and accurate processing of nearly 100 different types of transactions.

2. Improve the experience and interaction of taxpayers with the Office of Tax Collector for their transactions.

3. A New Direction in Tax Collection - Service to taxpayers with an innovative approach to management of the Office of Tax Collector. Speed with accuracy, by reducing the time required for taxpayer transactions. Security in managing and protection of personal information used by taxpayers in all transactions.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

1. I have private business experience in managing large staffs, budgets and projects. As an engineer management is imperative in the delivery of projects. As a business owner service, quality and reliability were necessary to maintain and grow a business. Client satisfaction and problem resolution were always my concern in a competitive work environment.

2. My public service qualifies me to serve in multiple ways. First in securing budgets and policies to best operate the office. Secondly, I interacted regularly with the public on multiple issues. I have hosted over 150 town hall meetings as a public official, and I am well skilled to work through issues with the public.

3. I have always been known as an innovative thinker in private sector design, a quality I took into my public-sector policies. As the continued patterns of the digital age impact every sector of our lives, the Tax Collector's Office will be impacted. In order to best serve the public, the Tax Collector will need to remain innovative in practical ways to best serve the public.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would like to be remembered for converting the Office of Tax Collector into a state of the art service center in the digital age. Many improvements to the Office of Tax Collector are possible to enhance the taxpayer experience and improve the delivery of services and information to all taxpayers.

Website: electlakeray.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

