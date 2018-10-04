Florida law requires Florida Supreme Court justices and appeals court judges to appear on the ballot in nonpartisan elections every six years so voters can determine whether they should remain on their courts for another six-year term. Merit retention is nonpartisan and provides a yes or no vote -- the judges are

These judges currently sit on the First District Court of Appeal, which covers all of North Florida and includes the 4th Judicial Circuit that serves Duval, Clay and Nassau counties; the 8th Circuit, which includes Alachua, Baker, Bradford and Union counties; and the 3rd Circuit that includes Columbia County.

Judge Harvey L. Jay III

Judge Stephanie W. Ray

Judge Bradford L. "Brad" Thomas

Judge Kimmerly Thomas

Judge Allen Winsor

Bios of appeals court judges prepared by the Florida Bar Association